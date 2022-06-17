Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading Down 31.5% This Week

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $194,007.65 and $292.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,019.91 or 0.68598098 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00430055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00085326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

