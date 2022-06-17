Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RGLD. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $109.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

