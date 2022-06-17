Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Monday, May 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.80.

RYCEY opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

