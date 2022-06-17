Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.48 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.71 ($0.09). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 526,402 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

