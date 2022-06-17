ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 4,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.