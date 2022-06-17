Robert W. Baird Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $298.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $446.19.

GNRC stock opened at $223.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Generac has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average of $292.90.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

