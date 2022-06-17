Rise Trading Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $158,258.26 and $11.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016068 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 199,050,668 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

