Rise Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,589,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 64,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $140.59 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

