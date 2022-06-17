Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 524 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

NYSE:GE opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. General Electric has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.