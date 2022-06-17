Rise Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.19 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.