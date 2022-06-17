Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.54

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $14.37. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 78,331 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 129,158 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

