Rewardiqa (REW) Reaches Market Cap of $10,855.84

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $10,855.84 and $5.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003835 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00060545 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

