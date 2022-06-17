Revathi Advaithi Sells 48,383 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 48,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $752,355.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,142.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99.

On Friday, June 10th, Revathi Advaithi sold 44,447 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $726,263.98.

On Monday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,721. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Flex by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 523,119 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Flex by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Flex by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

