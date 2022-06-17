Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.93

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.93 and traded as high as C$18.85. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$18.62, with a volume of 49,930 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.60.
