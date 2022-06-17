RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.07. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 19,300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

