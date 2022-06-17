Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $725.64

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 725.64 ($8.81) and traded as low as GBX 663 ($8.05). Renew shares last traded at GBX 663 ($8.05), with a volume of 94,922 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £501.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 689.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 725.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 5.67 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Renew’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

