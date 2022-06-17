renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.0569 on Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $175,505.16 and approximately $27.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,473.74 or 0.74992317 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00300143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012782 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

