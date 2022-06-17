Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $271.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.64 and its 200-day moving average is $346.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

