Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,294,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.06.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

