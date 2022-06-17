Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 3,189 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after buying an additional 1,111,730 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,721.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 829,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after buying an additional 799,875 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

