Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.05.

Shares of REGN traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $556.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,239. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $516.75 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $657.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,660,288. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

