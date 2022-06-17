Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $264,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.