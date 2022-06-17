Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,144 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

CG opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

