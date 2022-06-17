Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,754 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.