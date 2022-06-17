RED Price Reaches $0.0019 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. RED has a market cap of $243,580.31 and $471.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00223471 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006005 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.