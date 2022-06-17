Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/31/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $132.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.70. 2,338,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,267,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $278.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
