Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/31/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $132.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

5/2/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.70. 2,338,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,267,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $278.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,574,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,283,000 after purchasing an additional 174,872 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

