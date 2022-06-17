Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,537,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,203. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

