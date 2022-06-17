Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Range Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.18.

RRC opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Range Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

