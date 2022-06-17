Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Up 41.3% in May

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.14. 1,148,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,185. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Cowen dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.