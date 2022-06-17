Quent Capital LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tesla by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 783,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $607,646,000 after acquiring an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.34 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $815.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $913.78.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

