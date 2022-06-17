QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Market Cap of $58.80 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $58.80 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,789.25 or 1.00042653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00115673 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

