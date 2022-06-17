Q4 (TSE:QFOR.TO) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Q4 (TSE:QFOR.TO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Get Q4 alerts:

Q4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q4 Inc provides a comprehensive cloud-based capital markets communication platform for corporate clients, investors, and investment banks in Canada and internationally. The company’s software platform facilitates interactions with capital markets participants through its investor relations website, virtual events, CRM solution, and analytics and shareholder intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Q4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.