Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 76,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,243. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.76. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

