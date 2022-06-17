Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $16.52. 251,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

