Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX traded up $12.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

