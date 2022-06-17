Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,404,000 after purchasing an additional 672,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 480,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

