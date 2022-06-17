Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $14.98 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,000. Roku accounts for about 2.4% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.58. 241,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

