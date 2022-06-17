Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $212,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Cameco by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $68,182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cameco by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 366,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

