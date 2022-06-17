Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys New Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $8,959,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.3528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

