Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys 25,500 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GLOP stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 22,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.65. GasLog Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

