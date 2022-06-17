Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,573,555. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.45. 77,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of -199.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

