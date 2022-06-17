Post Holdings Partnering (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering Corp (OTCMKTS:PSPCU – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 25,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.