PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.76

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.76 and traded as low as C$3.43. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.75.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.040218 EPS for the current year.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

