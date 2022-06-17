Polis (POLIS) Price Down 39% Over Last Week

Polis (POLIS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $499,170.11 and $10,452.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004147 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00676609 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004481 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00169365 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

