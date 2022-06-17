POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Shares Up 2.6%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 45,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POET. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97.

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

About POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

