PlatON Price Down 13% Over Last Week (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $37.78 million and $3.21 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,638.37 or 1.00032752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00116779 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,775,129,631 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.