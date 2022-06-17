Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

