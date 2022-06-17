PIVX (PIVX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $100,534.00

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $5.90 million and $100,534.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,336,251 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.