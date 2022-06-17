Phore Price Up 60.8% This Week (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $233,326.87 and approximately $266.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded up 60.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,196,315 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

