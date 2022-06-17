Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $233,326.87

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Phore has a market cap of $233,326.87 and approximately $266.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 154.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,196,315 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

